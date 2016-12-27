loading Loading please wait....
Lotus Esprit Turbo

POA
car description

Vehicle Description Transmission: Manual Mileage: 94 777 Body Style: Coupe In stock now is this amazing 80s icon, the Lotus Esprit Turbo. FInished in Silver with soft grey leather the car benefits from a Blaupunkt CD player, airconditioning and a glass roof. A lovely service history is present comprising loads of old invoices and MOTs.

Accessories

malton lotus esprit turbo silver leather manual 2016 sportscar petrol track british fast rwd coupe mid-engine 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223634
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Esprit
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

