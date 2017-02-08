Lotus Esprit TURBO HC 2.2

car description

Vehicle Information LOTUS ESPRIT TURBO 2.2 HC 1987 (A/C) COLLECTOR / ENTHUSIAST OPPORTUNITY Chassis: SCC082910HHD12418 Registered: 20/02/1987 48475 miles from New HISTORY: Just recomissioned by Hangar 111 Lotus. 5 owners. 48475 miles from new. Complete history with a variety of invoices, service stamps / old mot certificates verifying the mileage. MOT June 2016. Handbook pack. Full set of keys with spares inc. immobiliser. RECOMMISSIONING DETAILS: This Esprit was owned by an Engineer / Scientist enthusiast since 1985. The car had been dry stored for the last 10 years prior to my acquisition earlier this year. Upon purchase I entrusted the car to Hangar 111 Lotus (www.hangar111.com) for a full appraisal and recommissioning. The car had been stored after a thorough rectification and service in November 2003 at 47828 miles with a bill totalling Â£4100. When inspected it was found to be original, sound and unabused. A large amount of money has been spent bringing the car back to my and Hangar11's satisfaction and it is now in fine condition. This included specialist repainting of the front to eradicate micro blistering and the fitment of replacement dampers and factory springs, with th