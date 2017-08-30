Offered for sale is a 2.2L 1993 Lotus Esprit Turbo SE manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Further details to follow. Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1993-lotus-esprit-se-22-turbo-high-wing.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
