Offered for sale is a 2.2L 1990 Lotus Esprit manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 114/135. 2nd-generation Esprit in Pacific Blue with 45,000 documented miles....1990 model Esprit 2.2-litre, high-compression, normally aspirated engineDocumented 45,000 miles. Regularly serviced and all preventative maintenance jobs doneFabulous colour combination Pacific Blue with Magnolia LeatherFull factory removeable glass roof with storage cover and the, now rare, roof spoilerAlarm and immobiliser fitted. Private number plate includedThis is a low-mileage Esprit in great condition. A great acquisition for a Lotus enthusiast Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 5/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/lotus-esprit.