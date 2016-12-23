loading Loading please wait....
1978 Lotus Esprit S2 ‘Group 5’

• Built in 1978 for Chris Meek to full Group 5 spec • Entered for 1980 World Sports Car Championship with Martin Birrane and Syd Fox • Totally original – not raced or modified since 1980 • Eligible for Peter Auto’s Classic Endurance Racing (CER) • Very lightweight, with 2-litre all-aluminium Lotus power

United Kingdom

