• Built in 1978 for Chris Meek to full Group 5 spec • Entered for 1980 World Sports Car Championship with Martin Birrane and Syd Fox • Totally original – not raced or modified since 1980 • Eligible for Peter Auto’s Classic Endurance Racing (CER) • Very lightweight, with 2-litre all-aluminium Lotus power
1978 lotus esprit s2 group 5 lightweight sportscar petrol track british fast rwd coupe mid-engine 2wd
United Kingdom
James Bond’s submersible Lotus Esprit will this year head for auction on...
Throughout the Seventies and Eighties, every kid used to lust after a Lo...