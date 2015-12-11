Lotus Elise Type 72 Limited Edition

car description

The Elise Type 72 shares many of the key strengths that made the Type 72 so successful, such as a lightweight aluminium chassis, GRP body and of course the world beating Lotus ride and handling.With such close links it was an obvious source of inspiration for the first of the Heritage Collection Series. The Elise Type 72 reflects the racing heritage of the Type 72 with the Black and Gold livery. The two gold heritage laurels, proudly displayed on either side of the metallic Starlight Black bodywork, mimic those placed on the rear wing of the Type 72 commemorating every race victory, while the new gold coloured wheels give the perfect finish to the exterior. The Black and Gold livery does not stop with the exterior, but carries over to the interior with effective use of golden Alcantara on the seat cushions, steering wheel centre and door panels. The heritage theme is continued with gold heritage laurels embroidered in the centre of each headrest and an exclusive Heritage Identification Plate, based on the design of the chassis plates of the Lotus Formula 1 cars, mounted on the dash board. This Type 72 has had only 2 previous owners and only covered 12000 miles with full service his