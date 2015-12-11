car description

21 years ago the Lotus Elise revolutionised the sports car world, setting the benchmark for handling, purity of the driving experience, lightweight and efficiency. It’s pioneering and advanced bonded aluminum chassis was a market-leading technological innovation at the time and over the years despite improvements and evolutions to the design remains core to the Elise’s exceptional performance today

With a power to weight ratio up to 257bhp/ton (241PS/1,000kg), the new Lotus Elise Sport 220 has the performance to match the looks. Its supercharged 1.8l engine enables 0-60 in 4.1 seconds onto a V-max of 145mph (234kph). However due to its low weight and 6 speed gearbox its combined fuel economy is a fantastic 37.7mpg (7.5l/100km) and CO 2 emissions are only 173g/km

First shown in early 2017 the 17.5MY has been on a small diet losing 10kg thanks to a redesigned front clam panel, redesigned of the rear transom panel and the iconic open-gate gear selector which provides a much more positive and direct operation.

The unregistered 17.5MY Elise Sport 220 offered here at Hofmann’s of Henley is finished in Metallic Racing Green with Black Leather, Full Carpets, Floor Mats, Silver Forged Wheel