Lotus Elise S1 111S, 1999. One owner from new! Stunning condition throughout in beautiful Inferno Red metallic

£19,995
Lotus Elise S1 111S, 1999. One owner from new and only used in the Summer months! He tells us that the car has never been taken out in the rain. He did however get caught when he did not read the weather forecast! He took his shoes off before getting into the car and drove in moccasins, such was his fastidiousness. Stunning condition throughout in beautiful Inferno Red metallic. Black leather seats. Detachable steering wheel with original one retained. Driving lamps (spots). Factory hardtop in the same body colour. 33k miles. A separate driver’s seat was fitted for extra comfort when the car was virtually new and the original one retained. Extremely original condition with exceptional paintwork. Cam-belt replacement in 2015. A really desirable one owner example. Comes fully serviced and MOT’d.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308570
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Elise
  • Year
    1999
Wingham Industrial Estate, Goodnestone Road, Wingham
Wingham, CT3 1AR, Kent
United Kingdom

