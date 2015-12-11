Lotus Elise S 1.8 Sport Touring

loading Loading please wait....
Finance Example Deposit Balance Fees Total Payable Term Fixed Rate Representative APR 1st Payment Monthly Payment Final Payment HP £3,590 £32,310 £199* £41,221 48 3.83% 7.92% £780 £780 £979 PCP £3,590 £32,310 £1* £42,968 48 4.09% 7.9% £567 £567 £12,141 Residual backed products are available on this vehicle upon application. Please call to discuss your requirements *Fees are already accounted for within the payments displayed and are also included within the total amount payable. Finance available subject to status. Indemnities may be required. Other finance offers may be available but cannot be used in conjunction with this offer. We work with a number of carefully selected credit providers who may be able to offer you finance for your purchase. We are only able to offer finance products from these providers. Postal Address: Crown Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 6BS Fitted with a 1.8-litre Supercharged producing 217bhp and propelling you to 62mph in just 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 145mph. This car is prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. The service history is as follows: 18/05/2015 - Lotus Newcastle @ 846 miles 22/03/2016 - Independent Garag

  • Ad ID
    413086
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Elise
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    3150 mi
Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

