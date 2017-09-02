loading Loading please wait....
Lotus Elise

£21,000
Used condition, Franchise approved,

Auxiliary front driving lights, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Front mud flaps, Sill protection tape - Clear, Silver finish capped door panels, Three piece rear silver diffuser, Aluminium window winders, Black full carpet set, Black glove dash panel, Black perforated leather gear lever gaiter, Black plain/perforated leather steering wheel, Cup Holder, Embroidered logo floor mats - black, Face Level Vents, Footwell divider- Lightweight, Front head restraints, Gear knob - polished Aluminium, Handbrake grip- polished Aluminium, Heater controls - polished Aluminium, Interior stowage net, Leather door panels, Leather front centre console, Leather handbrake gaiter, Lightweight aluminium passenger foot-rest, ProBax seats, Steering wheel with black glove centre, Sunvisors, Tool kit, Trinket tray stowage unit

  • Ad ID
    309902
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Elise
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24492 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
