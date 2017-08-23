loading Loading please wait....
Lotus Elise

£28,495
car description

Variant name:16V ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: SC TOURING 241BHP

Accessories

4-point harnesses, A.P. Racing Brakes, Black Alloys, Floor Mats, Full Carpets, i-Pod Connector, Immobiliser,, Race Seats , 12v Socket, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Radio, Cupholders, Driver Airbag, Electric Windows, Metallic Paint, Passenger Airbag, Rear Parking Sensor, Traction Control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306302
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Elise
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    SN58LGG
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    16700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2008
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Snows House,Hedge End,Botley Road
SO30 2RA,
United Kingdom

