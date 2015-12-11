Lotus Elise 250 Cup - MY 17.5

car description

Proving that less is more, Lotus’ high performance MY17.5 Cup version of the famous Elise has shed a further 14 kg and increased power to 283 hp per tonne. Weighing in at 917 kg and capable of 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, the Elise Cup 250 is the fastest ever road-going Lotus Elise. Delivered to the marque’s now famous ‘Lightweight Laboratory’, it emerged with a range of features, including a Lithium-ion battery, which slashes 10 kg of the weight, carbon fibre seats, reducing the weight by 6 kg, and ultra-lightweight forged alloy wheels, saving a further 1.5 kg. Designed to suit all sports car fans, the Lotus Elise Cup 250 is available for the first time as a roadster as standard, with a hard top available as an option.

Powered by a new higher-output version of the supercharged, 1.8-litre 4-cylinder engine, the Elise Cup 250 boasts 243 hp (246 PS) at 7200 rpm and 250 Nm of torque between 3500 rpm and 5500 rpm. Lotus Dynamic Performance Management (DPM) provides a ‘Sport’ mode, increasing throttle response, lowering traction slip thresholds and removing under steer recognition, allowing enhanced control before the system intervenes.

The Elise Cup 250 carries over the motorsport-derived