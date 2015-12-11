Lotus Elise 220 Sport

car description

20 years ago the Lotus Elise revolutionised the sports car world, setting the benchmark for handling, purity of the driving experience, lightweight and efficiency. It’s pioneering and advanced bonded aluminum chassis was a market-leading technological innovation at the time and over the years despite improvements and evolutions to the design remains core to the Elise’s exceptional performance today.

With a power to weight ratio of 237bhp/ton (241PS/1,000kg), the new Lotus Elise Sport 220 has the performance to match the looks. Its supercharged 1.8l engine enables 0-60 in 4.2 seconds onto a V-max of 145mph (234kph). However due to its low weight and 6 speed gearbox its combined fuel economy is a fantastic 37.7mpg (7.5l/100km) and CO 2 emissions are only 173g/km. Aside from the mechanicals underpinning every Elise Sport 220 is the strongest, most efficient, and lowest weight extruded and bonded chassis-tub ever produced for the Elise, giving the car un-paralled road holding ability as well as creating the vital safety structure for its occupants.

First shown in early 2017 the 17.5MY has been on a small diet losing 10kg thanks to a redesigned front clam panel, redesigned of the rear t