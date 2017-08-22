loading Loading please wait....
LOTUS ELISE 1.8 S 2dr

£17,290
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LOTUS Model: ELISE Trim: 1.8 S 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 62300 Engine Size: 1794 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Metallic Grey, LATER TOYOTA ENGINE CAR, FULL SERVICE HISTORY WITH 10 SERVICES COMPLETED, ALL MAIN AGENT OR LOTUS SPECIALIST. BRAND NEW NITRON ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, NEW HANGAR111 TWIN CORE RADIATOR, NEW YOKOHAMA TYRES, JUST SERVICED AND SEPTEMBER 2018 MOT, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Driving Lamps, Touring Pack, 5+ owners, Next MOT due 11/09/2018, Last serviced on 22/08/2017 at 62,216 miles, Full dealership history, Black Part leather interior, Standard Features - Alarm, Alloy Wheels, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Speaker System (2 Front/2 Rear), 4 Speaker Radio Fitting Kit. 2 seats, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE - WWW.WOODSTOCKCARSALES.CO.UK FOR FURTHER IMAGES OF THIS VEHICLE PLUS DETAILS OF OUR FAMILY BUSINESS BASED ON THE A40 AT EYNSHAM, WITNEY, OXFORDSHIRE. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AND WARRANTY UPGRADES AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO STATUS, Please see our website www.woodstockcarsales.co.uk for more images and further information, 17,290 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325155
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Elise
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1794
  • Engine Model
    1794
Woodstock Car Sales
Witney, OX294EF, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

