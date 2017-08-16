car description

Launched in 1996, the Lotus Elise was the ultimate handling, rear wheel drive, mid engined roadster. The Elise has been continually developed throughout its life. In 2001 the S2 was launched, with engines being switched from rover to Toyota in 04. In 2011 the S3 Elise was launched, with a further improved chassis as well as a face lifted exterior. At just 866kgs the super light Elise Sport is the essence of the original Elise S1. Its timelessly stylish, lightweight composite body attached to an equally light aluminum alloy chassis-tub forms the basis of all the Lotus models. The lightweight chassis design includes a passenger safety zone and is supplemented by an advanced braking system, LED lighting and twin airbags making the Elise one of the safest cars in its class. Powered by a 1.6-litre engine delivering 134bhp giving 0-60 mph of just 5.5 secs and onto a top speed of 127mph yet still returning a combined fuel economy of 44.8 mpg.

The 2016 “16 Plate” model Lotus Elise 1.6 offered at Hofmanns is finished in Red with Black Leather interior. Having covered a mere 3,700 miles the sys catching Elise boasts the following factory options: Lotus Power Pack Upgrade, Stereo with 4 Speak