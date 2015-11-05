Lotus Elan Two

loading Loading please wait....
Vehicle Description Year – 1974 Engine Size – 1,557 cc TwinCam Mileage – 18,072 Colour – Carnival Red Interior – Black Leather An Elan +2 was introduced in 1967 with a longer wheelbase and two rear seats. The Elan +2 embodied the Lotus spirit: It was a fast and agile sport coupe. It combined the performance and reliability of the Elan “Coupe” with genuine 2+2 passenger comfort. Tested maximum power: 108–126 BHP. Top speed: 120 mph (190 km/h), 0–60 mph in 7.9 seconds, 0–100 mph 21.8 seconds. 5,200 Elans +2 were made: fewer than 1,200 of these cars remain in the roads today. Their relative rarity, beautiful lines, impressive performance and practicality are the main factors for the rising interest on these cars among collectors. The Elan ceased production in 1973 and the Elan +2 in 1975, replaced by the Elite II and Lotus Eclat. An estimated total of 17,000 original Elans and Elans +2 were built. Because of its successful design and rigorous attention to cost control on the body, chassis, engine and the transmission, the Elan went on to become Lotus’ first commercial success, reviving a company stretched thin by the more exotic and expensive to build Lotus Elite with fiberglass monol

  • Ad ID
    411496
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Elan
  • Year
    1974
  • Mileage
    18072 mi
