Lotus Elan S4 Sprint DHC

The Lotus Elan was Britain’s preeminent 1960’s sports car. The genius that was Colin Chapman, aided by a talented small team of designers, notably Ron Hickman, had conceived the Elan in 1962 as a replacement for the Elite. Produced from 1971 to 1973, the Elan Sprint was introduced to boost flagging sales. The new Sprint justified its name thanks to a substantial boost in engine power. A big-valve head with high-lift cams and increased compression ratio lifted output to 126bhp. The imaginatively designed backbone chassis, brilliant suspension and sparkling twin cam engine, allied to a pretty body, combined to make a winning car, successful not only amongst the discerning motoring public, but also on the track.

This 1971 Elan Sprint was ordered new by Mr John Sargent, a farmer from Farnham in Surrey. Mr Sargent attended the launch of the Sprint at the 1970 Earls Court Motor Show and ordered the Elan off the Lotus stand with the following specification.

Special order monotone "Bahama Yellow" L10, silver wheels and chrome wheel trims, silver bumpers, electric windows, optional air horns & tonneau cover and no radio.

Chassis 0283G was thus one