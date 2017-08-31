car description

Lotus Elan S2, 1964. Very early example with the round rear lamps as fitted to the S1 Elans. 56,000 recorded miles which can be traced back in the history file and only 7,000 miles were travelled from 1970-1995. A really lovely example in stunning Lotus Yellow with a very elegant hard-top in silver. One of the prettiest Elan hard-tops we have seen with the rear quarter-lights. The whole car oozes charm and is a real joy to drive with pin-sharp steering and handling. Very lively engine which was rebuilt (cylinder-head by QED) and good brakes to match. Replacement Lotus chassis in red-oxide paint and then overpainted in black for extra protection. All running gear in excellent condition and tidy and original engine bay with the classic larger S1/S2 radiator. Heritage Certificate and letter for the Lotus archives to confirm the authenticity of this fine example. A superbly detailed history file which is fascinating to read through. Comes with a full MOT and service.