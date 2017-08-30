loading Loading please wait....
Lotus Elan

POA
No Reserve
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1.6L 1990 Lotus Elan SE Turbo manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 82/135. Details to follow shortly... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1990-lotus-elan-.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308672
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Lotus > Elan
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    428A
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

