The Lotus 340R is a limited edition sports car manufactured by Lotus Cars in 2000 and based on the Lotus Elise. Just 340 cars were built with all of them sold before they were manufactured.

Whilst being road legal in the UK, the 340R represents the quintessential driver's machine, equipped with everything you need to go fast around a racetrack while devoid of virtually every modern-day creature comfort, including a top, a luggage compartment, doors, side windows and a stereo. All cars came with a Silver and Black color scheme.

Powered by a four cylinder Rover K-series engine producing 190bhp offered a 0 to 60 mph of just 4.4 secs and onto 130mph.

The Lotus 340R offered here at Hofmanns is a 2000 “W Plate” which has covered just 6,800 miles from new. The car has just undergone a “C” service covering all items and will have a new MOT.

This is the perfect opportunity to own a future classic, which will certainly appreciate further over time.

As with all our vehicles the car will go through a comprehensive presales inspection by one of our lotus factory trained technicians.

All vehicles supplied through Hofmann’s have funding options available, are all warranted and part exchanges welc