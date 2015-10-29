loading Loading please wait....
Lincoln - Towncar - hearse - 1995

car description

Stylish Lincoln Towncar hearse from 1995. Very neat condition, immaculate leather interior. Odometer reading: 229,774 km. With a 4.6 l. V8 ohc engine with 210 HP. Equipped with all imaginable luxury features.This funeral vehicle is extra extended, see also the 4 doors. LPG gas installation. Engine starts and runs silky smooth as it should.Paintwork and body are also in very good condition, apart from some slight parking damage, see pictures. All mechanical components work properly: steering, power steering, automatic, drive, brakes, air conditioning. Electrical installation also 100%.Advised: please view the car before bidding; pick up possible in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. Therefore, please contact Catawiki to schedule a viewing appointment. If preferred, delivery is possible within the EU at cost price.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421084
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Lincoln > Town Car
€7,000 - €9,100 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

