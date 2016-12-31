loading Loading please wait....
Lincoln - Continental MK4 8 cyl - 1973

€10,000 - €13,000 (£8,916 - £11,590.80)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

If you want to have a real American car, then this is the car for you!Comes from Joop Stolze Classic Cars and has been driven with a lot of pleasure in the past year. Car is in very good condition, no rust, etceteraA real eye-catcher with gas tank for many years of driving pleasure. M.o.T. until 18 September 2017Year of production 1973 Odometer reading is 108,000 km Automatic Colour green/blueCylinder capacity 7500 m3Condition of the engine/mechanic/general maintenance is goodCondition of bodywork is excellent and paint is fair to good The car can be viewed and / or picked up in Achterste Erm (near Emmen), the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224239
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Lincoln > Continental
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

