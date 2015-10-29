Lincoln - Continental Mark V Cartier - 1979

car description

Lincoln - Continental Mark V Cartier - 1979The Continental Mark V is a personal luxury Coupe that was marketed by the Ford Motor Company's Lincoln division from the year 1977 to 1979 in North America. Following the success of the Continental Mark IV, the Mark V was derived from the same chassis architecture (shared with the Ford Thunderbird) with an extensive update of the exterior and interior.Equipped with a powerful V8 7500 cm3 engine. This unit, the exclusive Cartier version, is from a private collection. It is very well maintained and preserved, with very little use. In very good condition of engine and mechanics.Body without blows and original paintwork, chrome work in very good condition, partially roof leather in perfect condition. No trace of rust. It has climate control, power steering and electric windows. Vehicle in original unrestored condition, in very good condition . Recently serviced.The car is in Santa Pol, Barcelona, (CP 08395) Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted. In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.