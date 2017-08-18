Lincoln - Continental Mark IV - 1974

car description

This 1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV has a Dutch registration and a Dutch General Periodical Inspection.A car of this generation (Mark IV) is very popular. This Lincoln still has its original matching numbers, the engine runs smoothly. This engine has a capacity of 460ciu. The automatic transmission shifts properly. The bottom of the car is hard and honest but needs a good clean.The body is generally sleek, except for a few spots, mainly the bottom of the fenders, there are some blisters and rusty spots. Under the roof there are also irregularities in places. This is clearly visible in the pictures.The interior is clean and only shows slight signs of wear. This car is perfect for everyday use as it is technically in good condition. It could use some upgrades to enhance it visually.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can deliver the car throughout Europe and beyond by arrangement.