Lexus - SC430 - 2005

From 2015 with its second owner.The mileage shows 92,000 km.Map grey French 4 places and recent technical control is valid.Excellent mechanical operation.V8 engine - essence of 4.3 l / 287 cv - box automatic.Regular care / bills present for 2015.Distribution and any belt belts more cooling made in 2016.The vehicle is close to perfect condition we survey only a slight on exhaust corrosion.Beautiful presentation.Body in excellent condition, in a beautiful white color Pearl.Inside clear leather is also in very good condition and has regular care.The vehicle shoes 4 recent tires and the sale included a Lexus protective cover.The vehicle was still parked in the garage which explains its state of preservation.The vehicle may be seen and recovered has the Magisterium in the 83 in France.