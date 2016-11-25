Lexus - SC430 - 2005

From 2015 with its second owner.The mileage shows 92,000 km.Map grey French 4 places and recent technical control is valid.Excellent mechanical operation.V8 engine - essence of 4.3 l / 287 cv - box automatic.Regular care / bills present for 2015.Distribution and any belt belts more cooling made in 2016.The vehicle is close to perfect condition we survey only a slight on exhaust corrosion.Beautiful presentation.Body in excellent condition, in a beautiful white color Pearl.Inside clear leather is also in very good condition and has regular care.The vehicle shoes 4 recent tires and the sale included a Lexus protective cover.The vehicle was still parked in the garage which explains its state of preservation.The vehicle may be seen and recovered has the Magisterium in the 83 in France.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom