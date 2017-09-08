loading Loading please wait....
LEXUS SC SC430 Auto

£8,995
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LEXUS Model: SC Trim: SC430 Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45858 Engine Size: 4293 Ext Color: RED

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Rear Spoiler, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Cassette Player, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,Stunning Lexus SC430 Coupe Cabriolet with full Lexus service history, sadly a CAT D following a minor front end collision

  • Ad ID
    316742
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lexus > SC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45858 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4293
  • Engine Model
    4293
Binley Woods Approved Used Cars Ltd
CV32AX, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

