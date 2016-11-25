LEXUS SC SC430 Auto

Accessories

Service History, Keyless Door Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Privacy/Tinted Glass, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, V5 Registration Document, MOT, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Safety Belts, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, ESP, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, CD Multichanger, Catalytic Converter, Cassette Player, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Side Impact Airbags, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,1 Years AA Breakdown Cover + Free AA History Check + 3 Months Momentum Warranty + Extended Warranty Available + Just Serviced + Mot Oct 2018 This Stunning Super Rare V8 Lexus Convertible Comes Loaded With Every Extra And Is A Dream To Drive! 2002 ?02? Reg. Stunning Platinum Silver In Colour With Beautiful Full Black Leather Interior. 2 Owners. Only 110000 Miles With Service History. Just Serviced Including Timing Belt Changed! Mot Until Oct 2018. Full Vosa Mot History. This Amazing Car Comes With ** Touch Screen Sat Nav ** Auto Lights ** Auto Wipers ** Auto Dip Mirror ** Xenons ** Cruise ** Climate Control ** Mark Levinson Sound System (Super Expensive) ** Cd System ** Memory Seats ** Electric Steering Adjustment ** Electric Seats ** Electric Windows ** Electric Mirrors ** Electric Folding Mirrors ** Electric Folding Roof ** Stunning Wood Trim ** Remote Locking ** Alarm ** Immobiliser ** Super Smooth Autobox With Switchable Settings ** Power Steering ** Abs ** Traction ** Multi Airbags ** Chrome Alloys ** Colour Coded Bumpers And Rear Spoiler ** Illuminated Kick Plates ** Trip Computer ** Rear Wind Deflector ** Rear Headrests ** Heated Seats ** The List Goes On And On!!! This Car Is Stunning With The Roof Up Or Down! This Beautiful Lexus Is A Truly Stunning Car!! All Major Cards Accepted Finance Arranged Px Welcome Belhaven Cars Ltd 41 Marshal Street Wishaw ML2 7NR