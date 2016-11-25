loading Loading please wait....
LEXUS SC 430 4.3i V8 Auto with Full Lexus History

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LEXUS Model: SC Trim: 430 4.3i V8 Auto with Full Lexus History Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 86000 Engine Size: 4293 Ext Color: BLACK

A Fantastic Opportunity - All in Fantastic Condition and with a Full Lexus Service History, Massive Specification Includes: Full Ivory Leather Upholstery with Electric Front Memory Seats with Heating, Fully Electric Retractable Hard-Top with Wind Deflector, 18inch Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Parking Sensors, Touch Screen Sat Nav with Bluetooth Mobile, "Wood" Dash Panels with Retractable Covers for Sat Nav and Stereo, Dual-Zone Climate Controlled Air Conditioning, Mark Levinson Premium Stereo Radio Cassette Player with In-Dash 6CD Player and i-Pod Input, Cruise Control and Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Remote Central Locking with Alarm, Immobiliser and Spare Remote Key, VSC Traction and Stability Control with ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver, Passenger and Side Airbags, Auto Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlamp Washers, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rubber Boot Load Liner, Fully Documented Lexus Main Dealer Service History - Last Serviced in June 2017 at 84654miles, , Full VOSA MOT History - MOT Expires in June 2018 with No Advisory Notices, FOR MORE DETAILS, OR TO SEE THIS CAR, PLEASE CALL MARK ON 07768 203356,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420666
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lexus > SC
  • Derivative
    430
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    86000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4293
  • Engine Model
    4293
