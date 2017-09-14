Lexus > RC

Variant name:300H F SPORT ,Derivative:RC1 ,Variant: 2.5 F SPORT
Lexus Navigation,Anti-Lock Brakes,Electronic Stability Programme,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Alloy Wheels (19in),Cruise Control,Air Bag Driver,Air Bag Knee (Driver/Passenger),Air Bag Passenger,DAB Radio,Alarm,Air Bag Side (Front Side & Front Curtain),Climate Control,Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory),Power-Assisted Steering,Traction Control System,Third Brake Light,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio/Gears),Key (Keyless Entry),Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger),Upholstery Leather,Sunroof,Gear Knob Leather,Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Seats Split Rear,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Headlamp Wash,Seating Capacity (Five Seats),Immobiliser,Seat Lumbar Support (Driver Electric),Spare Wheel (Space Saver),Transmission/Chassis,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Memory Rake/Reach),Armrest (Front/Rear),Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Comfort Ventilated Front Seats,Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Computer (Driver Information System),Electric Windows (Front),Exterior Lighting (LED Lights),Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD),Interior Lights,Parking Aid (Rear Parking Camera),Power Socket (Front),Rain Sensor,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear),Speakers (Six),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Pressure Control,Tyre Repair Kit,USB Connection,matching interior
Domestic Road ,Leeds,Holbeck
LS12 6HG,
United Kingdom
With swoopy jet fighter-like lines that make the conservatively styled G...