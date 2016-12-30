loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Lexus Rc

Compare this car
£35,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:300H F SPORT ,Derivative:RC1 ,Variant: 2.5 F SPORT

Accessories

Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Anti-Lock Brakes,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,19In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Driver/Passenger Air Bag Knee,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,Alarm,Climate Control,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Front Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Adjustable Chassis,Electronic Stability Programme,Steering Wheel Leather,Hill Holder,Adjustable Chassis,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Rain Sensor,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Front Tinted Glass,Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming Door Mirrors,Front/Rear Armrest,Gear Knob Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Seats Split Rear,Memory Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,LED Lights Exterior Lighting,Interior Lights,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Headlamp Wash,Heated Rear Screen,Tyre Pressure Control,Driver Electric Seat Lumbar Support,Immobiliser,Body Coloured Bumpers,Comfort Ventilated Front Seats,Six Speakers,Centre Console,Space Saver Spare Wheel,Radio/CD,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224027
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lexus > RC
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YG66VBP
  • Gear type
    CVT
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    12874 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Email Dealer >>

Domestic Road ,Leeds,Holbeck
LS12 6HG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed