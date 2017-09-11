LEXUS RC 5.0 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LEXUS Model: RC Trim: 5.0 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2146 Engine Size: 4969 Ext Color: FSPORT WHITE
Lexus Premium Navigation,1 DVD & DAB,MARK LEVINSON AUDIO,Vehicle Stability Control (VSC),19 inch Forged Alloy Wheels (L Design),Cruise Control,Driver & Passenger Knee Air Bags,Sport,Dual Zone Climate Control With Auto Recycle,Audio,Electric Power Steering (EPS) Speed Sensitive,Two Motion Door Lock,ISOFIX Child Restraint System on Rear Seats,Traction Control (TRC),Emergency Brake Signal,High Backed Sports Seats - Alcantara,Rain Sensing Wipers,Smart Entry & Start System,Curtain Shield Airbags (Front and Rear),F Sport Aluminium Effect Trim,Active/Retractable Rear Spoiler,Headlight Cleaners,Engine Immobiliser,Auto Power Fold Heated Mirror,Analogue Clock,19 inch Forged Alloy Wheels (Machined Face),2 Cup Holders With Cover,8 Speed SPDS (Sport Direct Shift),Active safety & driving dynamics,Anti-Theft Alarm System with Incline & Glass Break Sensor,Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity,Brake Assist System,Driver & Front Passenger Side Air Bags,Electric Front Windows,Exterior,F Sport Aluminium Drilled Sports Pedals & Foot Rest,F Sport Aluminium Scuff Plates,F Sport Leather Gear Lever,F Sport Leather Steering Wheel With Paddle Shift,Fixed Rear Centre Console,Frameless Auto Dimming Interior Mirror,Front Armrest With Cup Holders,Headlamps - LED with AHB (Auto High Beam),High Resolution 7 inch Multimedia Screen,Hill Start Assist Control (HAC),Lane Departure Alert (Audible Sound and Light on the Dash),LED Brake & High Level Brake Light & Rear Lights,LED Daytime Running Lights,Parking Assist Sensors (2 Front and 4 Rear),Passenger Airbag Cut-off Switch,RCTA,Reversing Camera,matching interior
Steven Eagell Lexus Ipswich
Ipswich, IP39SS, Suffolk
United Kingdom
With swoopy jet fighter-like lines that make the conservatively styled G...