LEXUS LS 600h L Premier 4dr CVT Auto

£54,000
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LEXUS Model: LS Trim: 600h L Premier 4dr CVT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14485 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Lexus Premium Navigation,Mark Levinson Premium Audio,Rear Seat Entertainment with Blu-Ray Disc Player,Rear Seat Relaxation,4 Zone Climate Control,Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Front & Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera,Door and Boot Soft Shut Closing,Blind-Spot Monitoring System,Adaptive Cruise Control,Lane Keep Assist,DAB Digital Radio,Bluetooth Connectivity,USB & AUX Input,19'' Alloy Wheels

  • Ad ID
    314519
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lexus > LS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Hybrid
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14485 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Lexus Leicester
Leicester, LE40DZ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

