LEXUS LS 600h L Premier 4dr CVT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LEXUS Model: LS Trim: 600h L Premier 4dr CVT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14485 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic
Lexus Premium Navigation,Mark Levinson Premium Audio,Rear Seat Entertainment with Blu-Ray Disc Player,Rear Seat Relaxation,4 Zone Climate Control,Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Front & Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera,Door and Boot Soft Shut Closing,Blind-Spot Monitoring System,Adaptive Cruise Control,Lane Keep Assist,DAB Digital Radio,Bluetooth Connectivity,USB & AUX Input,19'' Alloy Wheels
Lexus Leicester
Leicester, LE40DZ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
With swoopy jet fighter-like lines that make the conservatively styled G...