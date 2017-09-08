loading Loading please wait....
LEXUS LS 600h L 4dr CVT Auto [Rear Relaxation Pack]

£25,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LEXUS Model: LS Trim: 600h L 4dr CVT Auto [Rear Relaxation Pack] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64857 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Sable Bronze Metallic

Accessories

Lexus Navigation,Mark Levinson Premium Audio,Relaxation Pack,Advanced Safety Pack,Rear Seat Entertainment with DVD/CD Player,Front & Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera,Electric Sunroof,Electrically Adjustable Front Seats with Memory,Heated & Ventilated Front & Rear Seats,Bluetooth Connectivity,4 Seats,19'' Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314517
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lexus > LS
  • Fuel type
    Hybrid
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    64857 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Lexus Leicester
Leicester, LE40DZ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

