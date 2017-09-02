loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Lea Francis 2.5 Litre Sports

Compare this car
£49,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

In the 1920s and 1930s Lea Francis were known for producing high quality cars including the famous supercharged 1.5 Litre Hyper. In 1938 the company introduced a completely new range designed by Hugh Rose who had worked for many years with Riley. He brought much of his Riley experience to the new models which incorporated powerful engines with high set twin camshafts driving valves through very short push-rods. The cars were available with very stylish coachwork which included an attractive 1.5 litre sports model. The design was updated in 1948 to include torsion bar independent front suspension and in 1950 the 2.5 litre four cylinder 100+ bhp engine fitted in this particular car was introduced. This gives very useable power throughout its rev. range and the car will keep up with modern traffic on country lanes as well as on main roads. In addition it is a pleasure to drive as it handles well due to its positive steering and good suspension. Its bodywork appears to be very sound and apart from a few minor blemishes the metallic paintwork is really good. The leather upholstery, which has a lovely patina and looks to be original, is in sound condition though there are signs of wear o

Accessories

gavin mcguire lea francis 2500cc sports leather metallic restored supercharge 1950

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309747
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lea-Francis > 2.5-Litre Sports
  • Year
    1950
Email Dealer >>

Tandridge, NULL, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed