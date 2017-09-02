Lea-Francis > 2.5-Litre Sports

car description

In the 1920s and 1930s Lea Francis were known for producing high quality cars including the famous supercharged 1.5 Litre Hyper. In 1938 the company introduced a completely new range designed by Hugh Rose who had worked for many years with Riley. He brought much of his Riley experience to the new models which incorporated powerful engines with high set twin camshafts driving valves through very short push-rods. The cars were available with very stylish coachwork which included an attractive 1.5 litre sports model. The design was updated in 1948 to include torsion bar independent front suspension and in 1950 the 2.5 litre four cylinder 100+ bhp engine fitted in this particular car was introduced. This gives very useable power throughout its rev. range and the car will keep up with modern traffic on country lanes as well as on main roads. In addition it is a pleasure to drive as it handles well due to its positive steering and good suspension. Its bodywork appears to be very sound and apart from a few minor blemishes the metallic paintwork is really good. The leather upholstery, which has a lovely patina and looks to be original, is in sound condition though there are signs of wear o