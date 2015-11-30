Land Rover Series one 1955 petrol

car description

PUC502 Is a 1955 owned since 1965 by the last Gentleman and was a every day driver until about 10 years ago. The vehicle had a mid life rebuild on a new Marsland Chassis in 1997 at the same time the foot wells were done and the whole car waxoiled then finished off with a respray. The hood is new as are the seat bottoms and its just had a new but later fuel tank fitted. The original Engine was replaced 1987 with a Military boxed re-con which now has a SU carburetor on for fuel saving! The gearbox was rebuilt using a MOD unit and is slick.The steering box is the later recirculating unit. The axles have been adapted to use later series 2/3 half shafts and it has the better hub bearings on the rear.There are some nice accessorises such as proper oil/temp gauge, period windscreen de misters, radio, rear seats, grab handles, free wheel hubs,extra lighting and bonnet spare wheel mount The tyres are as new. I have to say it does drive well and has no rust at all.There are odd dings and scratches as its been used not pampered. This is a very practical usable yet sound car that needs a new owner to love it. No i wont split the number plate off it!