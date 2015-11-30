Land Rover - Series III Santana - 1979

car description

WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE?Recently refurbished inside and out, this original 88 looks beautiful, runs and drives perfectly, and has never had any rust.Exterior and wheels were recently repainted in the original Limestone color, and the interior has been freshened and refurbished using original parts when possible and new parts when necessary, resulting in a vehicle that maintains its original charm but looks stunning from every angle. Bodywork is straight and free of filler, and the paintwork is of a high standard - equal to or superior to the original factory finish. All doors close and latch correctly with excellent panel gaps throughout. The removable tropical roof is straight and correct, and the original galvanized beltline trim is in original and excellent condition.Inside the dash top has been recovered in soft vinyl and all cosmetics are correct and beautiful. New seats front and rear with new foams and upholstery, and all controls and switches are original and function as new.The frame is entirely straight and rust free, and has been resprayed in the correct original chassis black, with no dents or signs of previous off roading. There is no rust in the longitudinals, cross members, pickup points, floors, doors, or bulkheads. It is as clean and rust free as an 88 can be.Inside and out, top and bottom, it has wonderful curb appeal and looks as good as you are likely to find in an 88 of this vintage. As it sits now it is a local show winner, and needs nothing to be enjoyed every day.WHAT'S IT LIKE TO DRIVE?As you would expect of a refurbished Land Rover at this original mileage, it drives beautifully. The engine fires immediately with only slight warming of the glow plugs and no undue smoke. The idle is smooth and steady, and the engine sounds correct with absolutely no abnormal noises. Compression is excellent across all four cylinders and everything operates as it should with no leaks, and the oil pressure is outstanding. The engine is clean and tidy, and has been recently serviced with all new fluids.Underway, the clutch and gearbox are as new, with positive and direct changes up or down a breeze. The engine is lusty and torquey, and keeping up with modern traffic in town and on secondary roads is not a problem. The steering is precise with no play. Brakes are strong with no noise or pulling.All gauges, lights and switches work as intended, and the vehicle has recently passed the rigorous Spanish safety inspection without issue.