Land Rover Series II 2.5 109 Series II

1967 Land Rover 109 Series II In Bronze Green with green trim 2.5 Diesel COMPLETE REBUILD NEW PARTS: Galvanised Chassis Bulk Head Rebuilt Axles 2x Prop Shafts 2x Door bottoms 2x Door tops inc glass All door and window seals Beige canvas top exmoor trim with new stick frame and seat belt bar Full set of wheel tyres Parabolic springs x 4 Shockers X4 Full Polybush Kit Complete nut and bolt kit Fully repainted in 2K New Bumper Reconditioned Gear Box Reconditioned Engine All engine and Box mounts Complete Exhaust Fully Light Kit Starter Motor Alternator Complete Clutch Door Handles and Locks All brake pipe and Flexis Under rear body steel supports the list goes on........ Original Front wings, bonnet and tub IN SUPERB CONDITION Starting rebuild September to be completed by the end of February 2 Owners from new including ourselves £25000

