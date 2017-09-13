LAND ROVER SERIES 3 SWB 88 2.25 Petrol Hard Top.

**** NO VAT **** Only 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, 24 Stamps in the Original Service Book, Very Light Use Only and in Immaculate Original Condition. Totally Standard Throughout, Genuine Low Mileage, Drives Superbly. One Of The Nicest Series 3's in the Country. Lots Of History Present, Including the Original Build Card,. Must Be Seen, Supplied with New Tyres and 12 Months MOT. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover series-3 short-wheel-base 88 2 25 petrol hardtop blue fsh 1984 british series
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
