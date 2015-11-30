Land Rover Series 2a 1972 swb 88" Station Wagon low mileage LHD

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Santana series 2a 1972 swb 88" Station Wagon 7 Seater, 2.25 Diesel, Left Hand Drive. Vehicle is in Immaculate Condition and Must Be Seen, Totally Original. Low Mileage Only 75000 kilometres. Just Imported, No Rust at All, Original Chassis In Outstanding Condition, and Bodywork in Excellent Order, With No Dents at All, Original Interior In Excellent Condition, Safari Vented Roof with Original Roof Lining and Sun Visors. Drives Excellent, A Rare Opportunity to Own a Immaculate Original Series 2a. Sale includes British registration a Full Service and MOT and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any trial welcome during business hours only.