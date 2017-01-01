Land Rover 88 Series III

- 50,000 miles from new and 6 previous keepers - Subject to a previous restoration and offered with a fresh MOT - Described as 'Very Good' in regards to the engine, paintwork and interior Vendor Condition Ratings: Bodywork: 'Very Good' Engine: 'Very Good' Paintwork: 'Very Good' Electrical equipment: 'Very Good' Gearbox: 'Very Good' Interior Trim: 'Very Good'
auction land-rover 88 series-3 restored 1975 british series
United Kingdom
Not long after sister company Jaguar Classic confirmed that it was build...
Classic Land Rovers were very much the stars of the show at Silverstone ...