loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover - 109" series 3 station wagon - 1980

Compare this car
View Auction
€4,500 - €5,850 (£4,012.20 - £5,215.86)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Land Rover 109" series 3 RHD. built 1980This car is becoming very exclusive, especially because it has a 2.6 L 6-cylinder engine.5 doors, tropical roof, freewheel hubs in front, 2 spare wheels. 1 spare wheel is to be added. new starter motor needs to be installed and a new outrigger rear right. These components are included and are new.the doors are in less good condition but the new profiles are also included.The car still has its original English license plates and Dutch export papers. It can be registered in any EU country without any problems.Please contact us with questions.Collection in Lubbeek near Leuven, Belgium

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234590
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Land Rover > Series
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed