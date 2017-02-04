Land Rover - 109" series 3 station wagon - 1980

car description

Land Rover 109" series 3 RHD. built 1980This car is becoming very exclusive, especially because it has a 2.6 L 6-cylinder engine.5 doors, tropical roof, freewheel hubs in front, 2 spare wheels. 1 spare wheel is to be added. new starter motor needs to be installed and a new outrigger rear right. These components are included and are new.the doors are in less good condition but the new profiles are also included.The car still has its original English license plates and Dutch export papers. It can be registered in any EU country without any problems.Please contact us with questions.Collection in Lubbeek near Leuven, Belgium