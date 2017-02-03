1957 Land Rover Series I Fire Tender

car description

This fascinating piece of social history was originally sold from the Land Rover factory to David Rosenfield Ltd., a Land Rover dealer in Manchester. They, in turn, supplied it to Cheshire County Fire Brigade as a L4P (light four-wheel driven pump) and stationed at Hazel Grove. It then moved to Stalybridge. It was built as a specialist hi-expansion foam unit which is quite rare. It is thought to have been converted to this configuration to meet the need for fire fighting at various chemical plants in the area. As a result, it is much more useable than other fire engines as there are no water tanks and heavy pumps fitted, so all the long wheel-base capacity with none of the extra weight of other fire engines. It left the fire brigade on 14th of May, 1975. The previous owner undertook a lot of research and found this history along with ten photographs of it in service. Today it presents in relatively original condition, it is believed that the engine and gear box are original however the engine number was not recorded with the DVLA.

It is fitted with a 1997cc petrol engine, a standard four-speed gearbox and hi/low transfer box as well as two and four wheel drive. The rear tub has a h