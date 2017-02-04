Land Rover > Series III

car description

A Rare Opportunity to Acquire an Exceptionally Original, Unmolested & Very Desirable 1983 Series III Land Rover 88" Short Wheel Base with Fariey Overdrive.



Just 56,000 miles from new. First registered 4th February 1983.



DFD 184Y comes with lots of paperwork going back to 1989 which shows the vehicle had only covered 12,606 miles. Every mot is present to date which shows the very small increase in mileage every year. The history file shows that no expense has been spared on this vehicle, in September last year over £700 was spent on servicing, consumables, mot etc. The last owner has kept a log of every time she spent money on the vehicle. Including fuel, parts, road tax servicing and repairs since 2013 she has spent close to £6,000 with all the documentation present.



Unique in such original condition and we think this is one of the lowest mileage best original un-restored 1983 examples available.



A very rare find indeed and one unlikely ever to be repeated - truly remarkable!



To find an unmolested example has become very hard, but to find one that has such a well recorded history file, only covered fifty-six thousand miles, retains all of its original panels, its original chassis, engine, gearbox, interior and even all of its original factory paint finish well that's unheard of..............



Included is the original toolkit, starting handle and jack.





BODYWORK



When we acquired DFD 184Y with the exception of some light fading to the nearside rear quarter and a few very minor scratches there was no damage on the vehicle.



The body and paint finish is 100% original, and way above the average 34 year old Series III Land Rover. However, DFD 184Y is not your average Series III Land Rover, it is extraordinary.



The wheels are finished in Limestone, which is factory correct for a 1983 Land Rover in Marine Blue.



The rivets on the rear panels were never finished in body colour when they left the factory this is how it remains on this vehicle.



The bulkhead is exceptionally solid and original, in fact as good as we have ever seen including both original footwells. Some small repairs have been done but at least the original footwell is still present.



The underside has been steam cleaned and then waxoyled to preserve the original chassis. You can still see the factory overspray under the bonnet, wings and rear body this is exactly how they left the factory. No welding is required anywhere on this vehicle and it is now ready to go.







INTERIOR



Exemplary - by far the best original Land Rover Series III. The original factory fitted front seat backs are in good condition as are the bases they have never been replaced and are the originals too the vehicle. The vehicle even has genuine front mats which are now obsolete.



The dash is unmarked with no cracks or sun damage there are no additional holes anywhere.



No signs of a radio ever fitted, the rest of the dashboard has been left unmolested. The door tops are even the originals with Triplex glass something that is almost definitely replaced on all other Series 3 Land Rover. The roof is the same with triplex glass throughout the back door even has an original Leyland sticker which was probably fitted from new at the main dealer.



The load area is clean and is presented with matching black vinyl bench seats and a correct ribbed rear mat.





UNDER THE BONNET



One of the best original engine bays we have seen on a Series 3.



Original paint to engine block. It has the correct later 5 bearing crank engine which runs and drives perfectly with plenty of power and it much better than its predecessor. Factory fitted inner mud shields unusually still both in place and are intact.







ON THE ROAD



The factory fitted engine busts into life on the turn of the key. It is apparent that this is a vehicle that has been maintained and covered low mileage it runs as quiet and smooth as any Series Land Rover that we have ever had.



A joy to drive and such fun, the vehicle will be supplied with a full 12-month MOT with no advisories. Four wheel drive and low range engage, as they should. The gears change up and down as they should it has a very quiet gearbox which is a good sign of its light use and good maintenance over the years. The Fairey Overdrive is fully functional and engages and disengages as it should.







SUMMARY



DFD 184Y is an unmolested Series 3 Hardtop in immaculate original condition. All the numbers match - the chassis numbers on the plates are the same as on the log book registration document and that stamped on the chassis itself. The engine number also matches that recorded on the logbook.



This is one of the best low mileage and original untouched Series 3 we have ever had the opportunity to own with a very nice history.



This Land Rover has obviously been cared for and cherished by its owner and no expense spared on maintenance.



It is a very solid example that requires no work and is ready to use and enjoy.



If you are an investor you will already know the growing importance of original un-messed with condition for classic cars.



What you see is what you get. DFD 184Y retains much of its original paint finish - albeit with a few aged dings, scratches and marks. Please therefore do not expect absolutely pristine. However, you will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle.





Opportunities to purchase a genuine, original, low mileage vehicle don't often come up so please don't miss this one.



