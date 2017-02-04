Land Rover > Series III

car description

Land Rover Series 3 88" 1979 Hardtop 91,000 Miles



KBS 62T – 1979 Land Rover Series 3 Hardtop with 91,000 miles from new.





KBS has only covered 91,000 miles from new. The vehicle has spent a majority of it's recent life in Norwich.



The vehicle comes complete with old mots and invoices for recent work done to the vehicle going back to 1999. It has had hundreds spent on it over the years. Recently the vehicle has benefited from a respray and new footwells. The vehicle also has free wheeling hubs fitted which helps to save fuel.



It is in one of the most classic colour combinations Marine Blue with the Limestone Wheels and hardtop it looks fantastic. It has a genuine station wagon roof with the safari skin.



The bodywork on KBS is very straight and honest and looks really well, the vehicle would benefit from improvements to the interior bench seats can be fitted should the buyer request. It also has later defender front seats which can also be changed. This is a good basis for somebody to buy and improve themselves along the way.



All windows open, all the window channels are good and because the vehicle has been kept under cover not rusted away as so often is the case.



The load area is very straight.





KBS 62T engine bay is very tidy and unmolested no added extras. The diesel engine pulls well it does smoke on start up but improves once warm however this is normal for these old diesel engines. The block still has it’s original paint as does the head. This is the earlier three bearing crank engine.



A joy to drive and such fun, the vehicle is mot'd until September 2017. This is a useable land rover that can be left outside and used properly and not parked in a garage and forgotten about. There is room for further improvement and also for the buyer to add value to the vehicle themselves. Four wheel drive and low range engage, as they should. The gears change up and down as they should it has a quiet gearbox which is a good sign of it's light use over the years.





This is a very honest 38-year-old Series Land Rover. You will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle.



Please note this is a commission sale on behalf of our customer and therefore sold as a trade sale with no warranty given or implied. Hence the reduced sale price this vehicle really is a bargain.





