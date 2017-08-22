Land Rover > Series II

car description

A Rare Opportunity to Acquire an Exceptionally Original, Unmolested & Very Desirable 1960 Series II Land Rover 88" North American Specification Station Wagon.



Collectors Piece!



Just under 13,000 Miles from new & 1 Family Owner from new. This is by far the very best example of a Series 2 we have ever seen.



Unique in such original condition this left hand drive example was first supplied new to a gentleman in Massachusetts USA. The vehicle was then passed onto his daughter in the mid 1970's who then lived in New Hampshire. During this period they also lived in the UK and only spent their summers in New Hampshire it was only used for local trips to Peterborough, the nearby town and for visiting neighbours and friends. They had a second vehicle and so didn't use it all the time it was mostly stored in a barn on the property, hence such a low mileage. During the winter months a family friend looked after and maintained the Land Rover making sure it was always serviced and kept in working order. When the family moved, the Land Rover was shipped back to the UK. The last family owner was the gentleman's granddaughter, therefore it has been passed through a total of three generations. A full documented and interesting history will be made available to the purchaser.



Retaining all of its original panels and its original interior.



A very rare find indeed and one unlikely ever to be repeated - truly remarkable!



To find an unmolested example has become very hard, but to find one that has had just one family owner, only covered twelve thousand - eight hundred miles, retains all of its original panels, its original chassis, engine, gearbox, and even all of its original factory interior and accessories well that's unheard of..............



The vehicle really does speak for itself, it has all it's original tool kit, jack, jack handle, starting handle, Lucas spares. The original Owner's manual, service agents book, US title, Service History, UK registered since 2013, Mots.



The vehicle is also fitted with a very unique item, only ever seen in sales brochures, a Land Rover "Kodiak" VI Fresh Air Heater which includes Fresh air controls, temp control and heater. The blower under bonnet has a mesh air intake at front grille, period fan, all accessories are wired through the ignition. The vehicle also benefits from the original stamped wheels being re powered coated, original date stamped August 1960 radiator.



The vehicle still retains all it’s original Lucas headlights, lenses for indicators, side lights and brake lights which is nice to see as these items are now obsolete.



The hardtop roof is in excellent condition and has no dents or scratches. The chassis is near perfect as the best we have ever seen on an unrestored vehicle, no welding as ever been required and none is needed. It is excellent.



The interior is exemplary - by far the best original Land Rover Series II it still has it's original Land Rover fitted floor mats, the individual rear seats are in perfect condition with no rips, even the straps to fold the seats away are in perfect condition.



Door cards to the front and rear doors are original factory items and are excellent. It still retains all it's original triplex glass in the windscreen, door tops, backdoor and hardtop. All windows open, all the window channels are good and because the vehicle has been kept under cover not rusted away as so often is the case. The load area is exceptionally clean and doesn't show any sights of heavy use.



One of the best original engine bays we have seen on a Series 2, extremely clean with original stickers still in place.

Original paint to engine block. Factory fitted inner mud shields unusually still both in place and are intact.



The factory fitted engine busts into life on the turn of the key. It is apparent that this is a vehicle that has been maintained and covered low mileage it runs as quiet and smooth as any Series Land Rover that we have ever had.



A joy to drive and such fun, the vehicle has a 12-month MOT with no advisories. Four wheel drive and low range engage, as they should. The gears change up and down as they should it has a very quite gearbox which is a good sign of it's light use over the years.



Almost all Series Land Rovers we have had drip a little oil, some quite a lot, however this is the exception no drips of oil to speak of even after standing for days in the same place.



The steering is as it should be and the vehicle doesn't wonder on the road like some series vehicles do. This vehicle doesn't have the wear in all the usual places as the mileage is minute.



SUMMARY



On offer is an unmolested and original Series 2 North American Spec 88" Station Wagon in immaculate original condition. All the numbers match - the chassis numbers on the plates are the same as on the log book registration document and that stamped on the chassis itself. The engine number also matches that recorded on the logbook. All other original documentation is present and too be kept with the vehicle.



This is one of the best low mileage and original untouched Series 2 we have ever had the opportunity to own.



This Land Rover has obviously been cared for and cherished by its previous owner who have owned her for 57 years.



It is very solid example that requires no work and is ready to use and enjoy.



It retains its original chassis, still displays the V.I.N clearly stamped on it by the factory.



You will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle.



If you are an investor you will already known the growing importance of original un-messed with condition for classic cars. You will also know that Land Rover never used galvanised chassis for production of Series vehicles - so one that's been fitted with one cannot by any stretch claim to be original and un-messed with. If you are an enthusiast then you will not be disappointed with this vehicle as it is perfect in almost ever detail and is exactly as it left the factory 57 years ago.



This is a very honest 57-year-old Series Land Rover.



VALUE



Low mileage, history, condition, and originality will contribute greatly to the value of any classic. Anybody can restore a Land Rover to a certain standard however you can't make anymore-original low mileage, low ownership vehicles and so for that reason these vehicles are becoming increasingly harder to find and so any opportunity to buy one shouldn't be missed.

