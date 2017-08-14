Land Rover > Series I

car description

Land Rover Series 1 80" 1953 Model Year





Built 15th September 1952 and despatch from the factory 18th September 1952. The vehicle was supplied new to Atherstone Garage and Electrical Company Limited, Warwickshire. The vehicle is a very early 1953 model the chassis number is 36100875 making this the 875th RHD Home Market 80" to be built during 1953 production.



The vehicle was first registered 25th September 1952.



This vehicle has been recently recommissioned by ourselves, it formed part of a large collection of Series 1's that we acquired earlier in the year. Other vehicles from the collection will be advertised shortly. The vehicle is presented nicely and has a nice patina, the original cappings have been left unmolested.





BODYWORK



All the bodywork is original including the correct one piece wings, the sidelights are in the correct place and not on the bulkhead which is correct for this model year. None of the bodywork has been molested with aftermarket indicators as so often is the case. The correct style Lucas trafficators are fitted and they have been recently overhauled and are now in fully working order.



The rear tub unlike most Land Rovers is remarkably straight and original in the back and doesn't show any signs of hard use. Rear bench seats can be fitted should the buyer wish.



The bulkhead is exceptionally solid and in great condition. This is an original aluminium bulkhead model and the original supplying dealer is shown on a plaque.



The chassis is in good condition and is original and has been restored to a very high standard having had any necessary outriggers and crossmembers replaced.





INTERIOR



It has a complete set of matching front seats that are the correct square back type for the age of the vehicle. It had also had a new canvas and flaps from Undercover Covers which looks great against the bronze green bodywork. Front and rear mats have also been added which finish off the vehicle well.



There has certainly been no expense spared on this Land Rover and the vehicle has had a thorough recommissioning.





UNDER THE BONNET



The engine bay has been well detailed and finished to a high standard. The restoration includes an overhauled 2 litre engine which is a Spreadbore bore type. The rebuilt 2-litre petrol engine gives huge improvements in reliability and drivability. The later 80" vehicles were all fitted with 2 litre engines and do drive really well with the added power of the 2 litre engine as the 1.6 always seemed a little underpowered particularly on long hills. The original style coil is still fitted and runs very well.





ON THE ROAD



The engine busts into life at the turn of the key. It always starts first time and is a great runner. The vehicle really does pull very well and is a joy to drive.



With the canvas sides rolled up and the door tops off this vehicle really does draw some attention. Especially when you put the windscreen down it really is an experience to drive.



The vehicle will be supplied with a full 12 month MOT. It has a selectable four wheel drive gearbox which is correct for the vehicle. The gears change up and down as they should and goes through all the gears as it should.



Almost all Series Land Rovers we have had drip a little oil, some quite a lot, this is the exception though no drips of oil to speak of even after standing for days in the same place. Both front swivels have been replaced with new bearings and seals. The vehicle has benefited from a new fuel tank. The vehicle is fitted with Avon Traction Mileage 6.00 x 16 Tyres which look great and are all in good condition with no cracking and plenty of tread left.





SUMMARY



This is a fantastic example of a Series 1 that is very useable whilst not in concours condition this is a very good value for money vehicle. Which is ready to use and enjoy this summer.



This is one of the best value for money 1953 80" we have ever had the opportunity to own. This Land Rover has obviously been cared for and cherished by its previous owners. It is a fantastic example that requires no work and is ready to use and enjoy.



If you are an investor, then you will already know how these vehicles have appreciated over the last 5 years some doubling and others even tripling in value.



This a very honest 65 year old Series Land Rover. What you see is what you get it looks and drives exactly as it should. You will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle.



Any questions please do not hesitate to contact us to discuss the vehicle.



Opportunities to purchase a genuine 1953 model don't often come up so please don't miss this one.





Try our new free valuations service http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk/valuations/





http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk



Any trail or inspection welcome, Credit and debit cards accepted, Delivery can also be arranged, P/X welcome, Any enquires please call 01745 798681 or 078255 87155.