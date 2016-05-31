Range Rover 4.6 Autobiography-SOLD

car description

2001 Range Rover Autobiography 4.6l Automatic (P38A) 54,000 mils from new. Finished in Blenheim silver metallic with lightstone leather piped black. Factory specification includes air conditioning, satellite navigation, electric glass sunroof, 18″ hurricane alloy wheels, heated electric seats with adjustable lumbar supports and driver memory function, driver and passenger airbags, remote central locking, auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Supplied new on 22nd June 2001 by Gordon Lamb Land Rover of Chesterfield to a local Mr Rendle – the original order form is still in the history file which shows that he gave his previous Range Rover P38A in part exchange. Indeed the vehicle has a rich history file which includes service invoices and old MOT certificates. Comes with original hand books, including the stamped service portfolio booklet, all in the correct wallet. A very nice late production flagship model which comes loaded with a specification that includes options that we now expect on a new luxury car. A future classic for sure.