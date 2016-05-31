Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE 3.0 TDV6

car description

The all new fourth generation of the Range Rover was launched at the 2012 Paris Motorshow. Developed from the ground up to provide ultimate luxury, following the innovative spirit of the original design from over 40 years ago. The all aluminum car utilises an all aluminum monocoque structure a first for an “SUV” market resulting in a weight saving of 420kg over the outgoing model. Powered by a range of Diesel and Petrol engines the most popular being the 3.0 litre turbo diesel 260bhp. This offers the perfect compromise between performance and economy giving a 0-60mph of just 7.4secs and a top speed of 130mph, whilst still returning a combined fuel economy of 37mpg. The new Range Rover also has a new version of the Terrain Response system the introduction of an eight speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle controls and a circular dial gear selector. Still retaining the Terrain Response system with two additional features – the “Sand” mode incorporates a new traction control mode to prevent loss of traction when starting off and stopping in soft sand, and the “Rock Crawl” mode which gently applies brake pressure at low speeds to improve grip and stability on slick roc