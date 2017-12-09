LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VOGUE 3.0 TDV6 - BLACK PACK - PAN ROOF - 22s 2014

car description

Stunning 2014 Range Rover Vogue 3.0 TDV6 finished in Corris Grey with Black leather interior, Piano Black interior trim, Full exterior black pack, Genuine New 22" Hawke Halcyon alloy wheels. Full Land Rover service history. 1 Owner.;;Great Specification – Auto Terrain response II, Glass sliding/opening panoramic sunroof with power blind, Meridian Sound system – sounds fantastic! Signature lighting, HDD Satellite Navigation, 8 inch touch screen, Freeview TV, DAB radio, iPod and USB connection, reversing camera, 3 zone climate control, cruise control Bluetooth telephone connection and music streaming, front and rear parking sensors, Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), front and rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, xenon headlights, electric windows and adaptive dynamics. Extremely well cared for example. Similar - OVERFINCH, KAHN, ONYX, REVERE, HAWKE, Autobiography, style 7, Urban. Current mileage is 23k.;;** FULL DEALER FACILITIES. GREAT LOW RATE FINANCE SOLUTIONS WITH A VARIETY OF THE UK'S LEADING FINANCE COMPANIES, HPI CLEAR WITH CERTIFICATE, ALL MAJOR DEBIT and CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, VIEWING AVAILABLE AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM, PLEASE CONTACT US WITH ANY QUESTIONS. OFFICE - 01487 830386, MOBILE - 07796 446157, WEBSITE - Vogue4x4.com **