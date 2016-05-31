loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 2.0 D180 S 5dr Auto Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 D180 S 5dr Auto

Bluetooth system, Gesture tailgate, InControl Touch pro navigation, Land Rover InControl apps, PAS, Service indicator, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted controls, Wi-Fi hot spot, Auto dim internal rear view mirror, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Body coloured bumpers, Electric heated, adjustable, folding and auto dimming door mirrors with memory + approach lamps, Front and rear electric windows, Heated windscreen + heated windscreen washer jets, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, Adjustable front armrest, Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror, Front and rear head restraints, Isofix system on outer rear seats, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS + traction control, Autonomous emergency braking, Curtain airbags, Door side intrusion beams, Driver airbag, ESP, Passenger airbag, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Perimetric alarm, Remote central locking, Coil suspension system

  • Ad ID
    410572
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    FG67HJF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    18 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£52,980

Land Rover House,Melton Mowbray,Leicester Road
LE13 0DA
United Kingdom

